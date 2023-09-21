Police body cam video shows Tamar Braxton explaining how thieves broke into her car

ATLANTA — In an Instagram post over the weekend, singer and TV personality Tamar Braxton told her fans she doesn’t feel “safe anywhere”, after a group of young people broke into her Mercedes Benz and stole her belongings.

“The car is trashed inside. I feel like I’m going to cry. The car is vandalized, like completely,” Braxton said to police in newly released body cam video.

The theft happened inside the parking lot of a luxury high-rise building on Sunday.

At one point, the police body cam footage captures officers asking Braxton what she left inside the car: “The car is ransacked. You didn’t have any like purses or valuables?”

“I wouldn’t know,” Braxton answered.

On her Instagram page, Braxton posted the building security video.

That video showed a group of young people standing by her car open her car doors and take out large garbage bags.

In the police body cam video, Braxton explained to police why she left the bags in her car. “I just cleaned out my closet and my assistant put everything in trash bags and put it in the trunk,” Braxton explained.

Police also asked Braxton if she locked her car doors.

“I guess. I don’t know,” Braxton answered.

Atlanta police said to date, they have handled about 5,000 theft from vehicle cases.

“They’re just pulling on all car door handles and they’ll go from car to car to car and bounce from parking lot to parking lot. It’s like they’re shopping,” said Sgt. Troy Cosby with the Atlanta Police Department.

Police told Channel 2′s Audrey Washington on Wednesday that they are searching for several people in the Braxton case.

They remind people to never leave pricey items inside their vehicles unattended and to always lock their car doors.

