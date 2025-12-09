Police arrest “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” reality tv cast member

Erica Banks mug shot Erica Banks, whose real name is Erica Breaux, has been charged with possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute ecstasy. (PHOTOS: DeKalb County Sheriff's Office / Getty Images)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — Brookhaven police arrested a “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” reality tv cast member who’s accused of being in possession of ecstasy.

“Erica Breaux was found to be in possession of individually packaged bags of marijuana, as well as individually packaged bags of suspected MDMA,” reports Lieutenant Jake Kissel with Brookhaven police.

Kissel says Breaux, who’s also known as Erica Banks, was arrested during a traffic stop on Buford Highway.

She’s charged with possession with intent to distribute.

She was a passenger in a car reported stolen by Atlanta police. The driver of the car is also facing charges.

This latest arrest comes months after Breaux was arrested at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport for having a stolen gun.

