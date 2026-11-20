‘Play the game, leave it there’: Police warn gamers as GTA 6 releases

ATLANTA — As one of the most anticipated video games of all time hits consoles, two metro Atlanta police departments are reminding gamers to keep the action on the screen.

The Atlanta Police Department is encouraging players to enjoy Grand Theft Auto 6 virtually, but leave the crimes in the game.

“Play the game, leave it there,” Atlanta police wrote in a Facebook post, reminding players that “GTA is not a real place, Atlanta is.”

The Atlanta Police Department warned against reckless driving, driving under the influence, auto theft and violence.

“Don’t bring those fictional scenarios into real life,” police said.

The South Fulton Police Department shared a similar message, using the game’s popularity to remind players that real-world crimes have real consequences.

“Say twin,” the department’s post began. “Before y’all let GTA convince you that Old Nat is Vice City… that lil Altima is financed, and ya momma ain’t funding a side mission.”

“Video games are fiction. Real crimes have real victims, and dangerous driving can change lives forever. There’s no respawn, restart, or undo button. Buckle up, drive sober, obey traffic laws, and keep the game on the screen,” the South Fulton Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The South Fulton Police Department also referenced one of its familiar phrases in a follow-up message.

“We love saying ‘Hey Twin.’ Help us keep ‘step out of the vehicle’ out of the conversation,” South Fulton police wrote.

The excitement surrounding the game has also reached Georgia’s military community. About 43 soldiers at Fort Stewart have reenlisted for another two to six years of service, partly in exchange for a four-day weekend beginning Thursday, according to officials. The time off coincides with the game’s highly anticipated release, officials said.