City-wide water service disruption to begin at 5 p.m.; boil water advisory continues

ATL Main Breaks Map (Atlanta Department of Watershed Management)

By WSBTV

ATLANTA — Two large water main breaks have caused customers to be without water in a large area of northwest Atlanta, from downtown to westside to midtown to southwest Atlanta. A boil water advisory is in effect in parts of metro Atlanta.

The first main break was reported at the intersection of Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and James. P. Brawley Drive around 8 a.m. A spokesperson from the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said that the break was a 48-inch transmission line that directly connected to the city’s water treatment plant. A second, 32-inch main has also broken.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said the impacts of the main break are widespread and affecting downtown Atlanta. Some customers are without water and others have low water pressure. To see if your area is affected, check out the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management notice.

LIVE UPDATES

4:35 p.m.

The city-wide water service disruption will begin at 5 p.m.

3:56 p.m.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until the DWM is cleared to lift it after sampling protocols.

3:23 p.m.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue has sent a 3,000-gallon water tanker to the city of Atlanta.

“DeKalb County is honored to be able to support the city of Atlanta during this crisis,” DeKalb County Fire Chief Darnell Fullum said. “DeKalb County stands ready to provide additional resources if needed.”

2:37 p.m.

A third main appears to have broken in the West Paces Ferry area. That break, on Beechwood Road, is affecting residents, businesses and hydrants in that area. It’s unclear if that main break is related to the other two.

2:23 p.m.

Parts of metro Atlanta in the shaded area will experience a water outage starting at 5 p.m. when crews start to make repairs. People in those areas are asked to prepare to not have water for an “unspecified” amount of time.

The DWM is asking for immediate water restrictions to allow system pressures to rebuild.

2:12 p.m.

A boil water advisory has been issued for much of metro Atlanta. Anyone experiencing low pressure or outages are asked to boil water before drinking or use bottled water for drinking, cooking, preparing baby food and brushing teeth.

DWM is also reporting another main has broken in East Atlanta in the area of 2922 Glenwood Ave.

It’s unclear when water will be restored or how many customers have been affected.

2:10 p.m.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management now says a 36-inch main has also broken. Both pipes are transmission lines that carry large volumes of water to the metro Atlanta area.

