Peach trees headed to downtown Atlanta’s Peachtree Street

ATLANTA — Peachtree Street is getting peach trees.

The civic group Atlanta Way 2.0 is leading an effort to plant 16 peach trees at Woodruff Park and Underground Atlanta along Atlanta’s most well-known street.

The trees are being donated by Pearson Farm in Fort Valley, south of Macon, and were scheduled to arrive Monday.

Britton Edwards, chief operating officer of Atlanta Way 2.0, said the effort was inspired by the absence of peach trees along Peachtree Street.

“Why don’t we bring some peach trees to the city and have people experience them in real time,” Edwards said.

In addition to the tree plantings, organizers plan to host events centered around the project.

“You can come and get fresh produce, there’ll be peach stands where you eat Pearsons farm peaches on sight, and we’ll have DJ’s and other things happening,” Edwards said.

Edwards said visitors will also be able to learn more about the trees and urban agriculture through educational displays.

“They will have educational signage from Atlanta, our partners with the city, so you can learn more about the variety, as well as urban agriculture and sustainability in the city,” Edwards said.