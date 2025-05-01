Parking rates at Atlanta airport see first increase in eight years

ATLANTA — Travelers flying out of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport should prepare to pay significantly more for parking, as the airport’s first rate increase in eight years took effect at midnight on May 1.

The new pricing structure raises hourly parking in the North and South hourly lots to $10 per hour. Daily rates have jumped from $19 to $30, more than a 50% increase.

Tyronia Smith, the airport’s Chief Revenue Officer, said the price hikes were driven by rising operational costs, outstanding debt from recently built and refurbished parking facilities, and the increased Consumer Price Index.

“This will be the first increase since August of 2017,” Smith said. “Because our rates were so low, people were using short-term lots for long-term parking, which added to congestion.”

Officials also hope the new rates will encourage travelers to use long-term lots for extended stays, freeing up short-term spaces for quicker visits.

Updated parking rates for all airport lots are now available on the airport’s website at ATL.com.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story