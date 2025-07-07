Overnight lane closures on Georgia 400 for Express Lanes prep work

Ga. 400 express lanes project update
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Drivers traveling on Georgia 400 this week can expect overnight lane closures in both directions as crews prepare for the upcoming Express Lanes project, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT).

The rolling lane closures will take place northbound and southbound between Abernathy Road and Georgia 141, beginning each night at 9 p.m. and continuing until 5 a.m. the following morning. The closures are scheduled to run through Saturday.

GDOT says the work is part of preliminary construction efforts for the 16-mile Express Lanes project, which will extend from the North Springs MARTA station to McFarland Parkway.

Drivers are encouraged to plan for possible delays during the overnight hours and use caution when traveling through the work zones.

