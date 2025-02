Organizations around Atlanta get busy this weekend with national roadside litter clean-up event

A man is seen picking up trash. (Image by Christoph Schütz from Pixabay)

FORSYTH, GA — Organizations around metro Atlanta get busy this weekend to kick-off of a national roadside litter clean-up event leading up to the country’s 250th birthday next year. “Keep Forsyth County Beautiful” is among the groups starting activities this weekend as it participates in “The Greatest American Cleanup”.

The organization’s Tammy Keaton says registration is required to participate.

The national goal is to pick up 25 billion pieces of litter by the Fourth of July next year.