One Musicfest moved to Central Park in Old Fourth Ward

ATLANTA — One Musicfest won’t be held in Piedmont Park later this month as concertgoers have been planning.

Instead, the festival announced on social media on Wednesday morning that they would be moving to Central Park in Old Fourth Ward, which is smaller than midtown’s Piedmont Park.

“By moving to Central Park, we can continue to deliver the activations and experiences you love, without compromising on quality. We believe deeply in the power of culture and the significance of independently owned Black festivals,” the statement read. “We’re committed to making the best choices for our music-loving community and keeping ONE MUSICFEST strong.”

The two-day festival is scheduled for Oct. 26 and 27.

The festival was held in Central Park in 2022, but moved to Piedmont Park last year.

This year marks the 15th year for the festival and is scheduled to feature Atlanta icon T.I., Young Dro, Trillville, Gunna, F.L.Y., the Eastside Boyz, Crime Mob, Young Bloodz, Dru Hill, and more. Cardi B, Gunna, Jill Scott, Glorilla and Nelly are among the other headliners and scheduled performers.

T.I. has released 11 albums on Billboard including multiple platinum albums. His last album titled “The Libra: The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta” was released in 2020.

He has released many hits, features, and popular songs including “24′s”, “Bring Em Out,” “In Da A,” “Rubber Band Man,” “You Don’t Know Me,” “What You Know,” “Big Things Poppin,” “Swagga Like Us,” “Top Back,” “About The Money,” “Step,” “We In This,” “Family Connect,” “About the Money,” “No Mediocre,” “My Potna,” and more.

According to ONE Musicfest, there will also be a special performance by hip-hop icon DJ Drama and friends with surprise guests. In 2023, DJ Drama released his hit podcast titled “Gangsta Grillz” after his iconic mixtape series. The podcast is only available to listen to on Audible.

Single-day tickets start at $129 and can be bought here.