One in four metro Atlanta renters hit with eviction notices, new research finds

ATLANTA — New research from Princeton University finds metro Atlanta has the highest eviction filing rate in the nation, with nearly 145,000 eviction notices filed since May of last year.

According to Princeton University’s Eviction Lab, eviction filings across Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties have outpaced those in New York City and the state of Virginia.

The research found that approximately one in four metro Atlanta renters have received an eviction notice in recent months, with Black residents among those hardest hit.

Michael Lucas, executive director of the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation (AVLF), says many renters facing eviction are working families struggling with unexpected financial setbacks.

“One unexpected expense, one less shift in your job, that can lead to an eviction,” Lucas said.

Lucas says some tenants fall behind on rent after experiencing reduced work hours or starting a new job before receiving their first paycheck.

“The reason is, they got less hours at their job in the last month. We’ve talked to folks who’ve gotten a new job but that paycheck doesn’t kick in for a few weeks,” Lucas said.

Under Georgia law, landlords can file for eviction when a tenant is three days late on rent, even if the amount owed is just one dollar.

“A few days late and a dollar short, and they can be evicted,” Lucas said.

Despite the high number of filings, Lucas says renters facing eviction should understand that receiving a notice does not necessarily mean they must immediately leave their homes.

Michael Lucas, executive director of the Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation (AVLF)

“You don’t necessarily have to leave, there may be a defense and you certainly don’t have to leave right away, you have a right to your day in court,” Lucas said.

The Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation has seen its eviction caseload increase sixfold compared to six years ago. Lucas says legal representation can make a significant difference for tenants trying to remain in their homes.

“This is one of those areas where if you have a lawyer involved, it can dramatically change the prospects for a tenant,” Lucas said.

However, approximately 90% of tenants facing eviction in Fulton County do not have legal representation.

AVLF provides assistance to renters through its Housing Court Assistance Center, a walk-in clinic at the Fulton County courthouse that operates four days a week.

As eviction filings continue across metro Atlanta, Lucas encourages renters to seek legal assistance and understand their rights before leaving their homes.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Veronica Waters contributed to this story.