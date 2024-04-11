O.J. Simpson dead

O.J. Simpson Granted Parole At Hearing LOVELOCK, NV - JULY 20: O.J. Simpson attends his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)

According to O.J. Simpson’s family, the former NFL start who was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman passed away in Las Vegas Wednesday night surrounded by family.

Simpson had been battling cancer. He was 76.


