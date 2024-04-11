O.J. Simpson dead

O.J. Simpson Granted Parole At Hearing LOVELOCK, NV - JULY 20: O.J. Simpson attends his parole hearing at Lovelock Correctional Center July 20, 2017 in Lovelock, Nevada. Simpson is serving a nine to 33 year prison term for a 2007 armed robbery and kidnapping conviction. (Photo by Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)

According to O.J. Simpson’s family, the former NFL start who was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman passed away in Las Vegas Wednesday night surrounded by family.

Simpson had been battling cancer. He was 76.

On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.



He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.



During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.



-The Simpson Family — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024



