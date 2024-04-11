O.J. Simpson dead

According to O.J. Simpson’s family, the former NFL start who was accused of murdering his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ron Goldman passed away in Las Vegas Wednesday night surrounded by family.
Simpson had been battling cancer. He was 76.
On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) April 11, 2024
He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.
During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.
-The Simpson Family