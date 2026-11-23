Number of U.S. adults living with stroke projected to nearly double by 2050

ATLANTA — Nearly 20 million U.S. adults are projected to be living with stroke by 2050, almost twice as many as today, according to a new scientific statement published in the American Heart Association’s peer-reviewed journal Stroke.

The number of people living with stroke is expected to increase most among younger adults and Hispanic and Asian Americans. Adults ages 20 to 44 are projected to experience the largest relative increase.

“The burden of stroke in the U.S. is projected to grow faster than other major cardiovascular conditions, including coronary artery disease, heart failure and atrial fibrillation,” said Hugo J. Aparicio, volunteer chair of the statement’s writing group.

Annual stroke-related costs for adults ages 20 to 44 could grow more than tenfold, from $7.9 billion to $84.4 billion. Adults ages 45 to 64 are expected to account for the largest share of stroke costs, reaching approximately $142 billion annually.

The overall annual economic burden of stroke could increase from approximately $65 billion to nearly $423 billion by 2050, AHA officials said.

The American Heart Association’s statement projects that Black, American Indian and Alaska Native and multiracial adults will continue experiencing the highest stroke prevalence. It also estimates that women will account for a larger share of people living with stroke by 2050, with approximately 10.4 million women and 9 million men expected to be living after a stroke.

“The increase among younger adults is especially concerning because stroke can disrupt employment, family responsibilities and financial stability during prime working years,” Aparicio said. He also pointed to the earlier onset of high blood pressure, obesity and diabetes as possible factors contributing to the trend.

The projected increase comes despite decades of declines in individual stroke risks and a lower risk of dying from stroke.

“This is partially due to fewer people smoking and individuals better controlling their blood pressure and is consistent with what we have investigated in the Framingham Heart Study and other long-running studies,” Aparicio said.

Aparicio adds that three factors are expected to continue increasing numbers:

The population is aging and stroke risk increases steeply with age. More people are surviving conditions like heart attack and reaching an age where stroke becomes more likely to occur. With better, more advanced stroke treatment, more people survive stroke and go on to live with the effects of stroke. As healthcare becomes more advanced, it may also become more expensive, as costs of new types of brain imaging, interventions for stroke and rehabilitation technologies drive up cost.

The American Heart Association is encouraging healthier habits and stronger prevention efforts to help reduce the projected burden of stroke.

Protecting and improving your health can help with prevention.

“Preventing stroke risk factors earlier, improving access to effective care and ensuring that new treatments reach every community could change the trajectory. Acting now can help prevent stroke, reduce disparities and protect families from its lifelong consequences,” Aparicio added.