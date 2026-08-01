Notification system helps Georgia property owners prevent real estate fraud

GEORGIA — Recent FBI data shows Georgia as one of the top 10 states for Real Estate fraud.

Rachel Rice with the State Clerks Authority says their offices want to help property owners.

According to Rice, FANS--the Filing Activity Notification System-- is available to alert property owners of any property activity filed with their name or address.

“It’s meant to be a tool to help provide that initial notice, that sort of public notice to an individual or a property owner so that they can track activity on their property whether it’s expected or unexpected activity,” said Rice.

This information can be the difference between a homeowner keeping a roof over their head and being thrown out on the street.

“So far we’ve sent about, since the beginning, over 800,000 notifications,” said Rice.

Georgia FANS is free and pulls data every night.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story.