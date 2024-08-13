Nonprofit providing more therapists to metro Atlanta schools

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta nonprofit that provides therapists to dozens of local public schools says student need is spiking.

Melissa Fletcher says the need for mental health support has gotten greater.

“It’s a little saddening to learn that many students are in need of additional support,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher is the vice president of the school-based mental health program for the local nonprofit CHRIS 180. Ten years ago the charity provided a therapist in one school in DeKalb County.

Today, there are 70 therapists across 84 schools in Fulton, DeKalb, and Clayton—with more therapists on the way.

“A lot of people feel like they don’t have an outlet or anyone to reach out to. I was one of those students,” Sydney Green said.

Green is now in college, but in high school, she needed someone to talk to and she’s glad she found the courage to seek help.

“Once I found CHRIS 180, my life did a 180,” Green said.

Fletcher says the number of students who received counseling has jumped by 166% over the last five years.

She says the pandemic’s negative effect had a hand in that, but the positive effect is that the stigma attached to seeking mental health services has been shaken off.

“Ideally the percentage would go up because that means we have an opportunity to impact that many more kids,” Fletcher said.

To learn more about CHRIS 180 Mental Health Support, click here.