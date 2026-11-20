No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs one win away from SEC Championship Game

ATHENS, GA — The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs have an opportunity to secure a spot in the SEC Championship Game this weekend, but they’ll first have to get past a ranked South Carolina team on the road.

Georgia will face the Gamecocks on Saturday night in its third consecutive road night game against a ranked opponent.

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart addressed the challenging stretch of games on the team’s schedule.

“Obviously the SEC wanted to show us some favor and put us in a hornets nest three times,” Smart said.

South Carolina is expected to have quarterback LaNorris Sellers back in the lineup after he missed last week’s game against Arkansas due to an injury.

Despite Sellers’ expected return, Georgia enters the matchup favored by two touchdowns.

Smart says he expects a lively atmosphere from South Carolina fans.

“They’re excited when they’ve got a great team, a great program, a great environment. Their fans are very loyal and they love it,” Smart said.

The Bulldogs have embraced the challenge of playing in hostile environments, according to Smart.

“They enjoy it, but the best part of enjoying it is playing well because when you play well you enjoy it a lot more,” Smart said.

A victory Saturday would secure Georgia a place in the 35th and final SEC Championship Game.

Pregame coverage begins Saturday at 3:30 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on 95.5 WSB, the Home of the Dawgs.