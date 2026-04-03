Ninth suspect arrested in alleged kidnapping and robbery tied to Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane

ATLANTA — A ninth suspect is now in custody in connection with a multi-state investigation into an alleged armed kidnapping and robbery tied to Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane.

According to FBI Atlanta, Terrance Rodgers was arrested in Atlanta in connection with the case.

Federal investigators say the suspects are accused of targeting three men during a January meeting in Dallas that was arranged to discuss the terms of a recording contract.

Authorities allege the group robbed the victims at gunpoint, taking cash, Rolex watches and other jewelry before carrying out the kidnapping.

Officials say rapper Pooh Shiesty, who was previously signed to Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records label, is believed to be the ringleader of the operation.

The Department of Justice said eight other suspects were arrested this week across Dallas, Memphis and Nashville as part of the coordinated investigation.

The case builds on earlier reporting that outlined how the meeting was set up under the pretense of business, before turning into a violent robbery.

Court records show Pooh Shiesty, whose real name is Lontrell Denell Williams, had pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking and served three years before this alleged incident.

Federal authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.