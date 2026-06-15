Nightlife ambassadors to assist fans in downtown Atlanta during World Cup

Spain and Cabo Verde kick off World Cup Games in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Atlanta will deploy nightlife ambassadors beginning Monday to assist FIFA World Cup visitors in navigating downtown during tournament events.

City officials said the ambassadors will be stationed in key entertainment and fan activity zones to provide directions, safety support and general visitor assistance during peak evening and overnight hours.

The workers will be identifiable by bright orange shirts as they patrol areas surrounding World Cup events, officials said.

Phillana Williams, director of nightlife for the mayor’s office, said the program will operate during high-traffic hours throughout the tournament.

“It would be from about 5 p.m. to about 4 or 5 a.m. every night,” Williams said.

“This program provides a visible and approachable presence in Atlanta’s entertainment and nightlife districts,” Mayor Andre Dickens said.

Officials said the program will continue through the end of World Cup matches in July.