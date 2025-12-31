New Year’s Eve in Atlanta goes digital with drone peach display

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is preparing to ring in the New Year in a very different way this year.

Instead of the traditional Peach Drop, residents will be able to watch a drone peach display beginning around 11:45 p.m. The display will be visible from most areas of downtown and midtown, as long as there is a clear view of the sky.

City spokesman Michael Smith says the change was made to make the celebration more accessible to everyone.

“You can go anywhere where there is visibility to the sky, most of Atlanta should be able to see the fireworks,” Smith said.

Smith says Mayor Andre Dickens wanted this year’s celebration to be more inclusive.

“Something that you can watch with your pajamas on,” Smith said.

City officials say the new format also helps reduce the strain on police and first responders by spreading crowds out across the city, rather than concentrating them in one location.

Residents can count down to the New Year from almost anywhere in Atlanta, with the drone display beginning at 11:45 p.m. Once the clock hits midnight, the city will launch a 15-minute fireworks show.

Smith says while the annual Peach Drop has long been a tradition, the new celebration is designed to be safer and easier for everyone to enjoy.

He also reminded residents not to call 911 to report fireworks, noting the display is planned and permitted.