New vanpool program aims to ease commuting in metro Atlanta

Atlanta traffic
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — A new commuting option is rolling out across metro Atlanta to help ease traffic congestion and offer a more affordable, less stressful way to get to work.

The Perimeter Community Improvement Districts (PCIDs) has launched Rapid Ride, a vanpooling program designed for workers in the Brookhaven, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs areas. The program allows groups of five to eight people who live near each other to share a van or SUV for their daily commute.

Participants will meet at a central location each day and take turns driving a vehicle rented through Enterprise. The cost per person is expected to be $75 or less per month.

According to the Atlanta Business Chronicle, the initial goal is to have five to eight vans on the road within the first year of the program.

Those interested in joining a rideshare group can sign up by completing a form provided by the PCIDs.

WSB’s Bill Caiaccio contributed to this story

