New running safety app launches at UGA in memory of Laken Riley

ATHENS, GA — A new safety focused running app launched this weekend on the University of Georgia campus in memory of Laken Riley, the nursing student tragically killed while jogging on campus.

Running Mate, an app that connects runners with verified companions, held its UGA launch event on Saturday, March 29, which included a community 5K run in honor of Riley.

Founded by Dena Lewis, the app is described as a safety solution for solo runners. “I created Running Mate, which is a real-time, on-demand app. We match verified safe mates with runners when the runner is ready to go. So we’re a lot like Ubers, but for runners,” Lewis explained.

The University of Georgia is the first college campus to implement the Running Mate app. While the platform has already launched in cities across the country, Lewis said UGA was chosen as the first university location both because of the school’s proximity to Atlanta and to honor Riley’s memory.

“We are especially close to the University of Georgia because Atlanta, first of all, was one of our best launch markets when we launched in the city, and then for the obvious reason of the terrible tragedy of Laken Riley,” Lewis said.

To ensure safety, all users must pass a background check before creating a profile. The app also features live location tracking that begins as soon as the run starts, offering additional peace of mind for both runners and their chosen companions.

Lewis noted that Running Mate plans to expand to other college campuses in the near future as part of its mission to make running safer for students and community members alike.