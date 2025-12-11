New Ronald McDonald House at CHOA expands support for families statewide

ATLANTA — Families are settling into the newest Ronald McDonald House, located on the campus of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the first in the Southeast to be built directly on a hospital campus.

The facility includes 110 guest rooms and features a range of amenities designed to support children receiving care and their families. There is a gaming room, craft areas, meditation spaces, and dedicated play spaces.

Director of Philanthropy Marissa Greider says the new house will increase their capacity to serve families by 75%, allowing them to support up to 110 families at a time.

Greider says most families who stay there are traveling from across Georgia for specialized care. She states, “they’re travelling from south Georgia, north Georgia, other areas that may not have the incredible healthcare resources that we have here in Atlanta.”

She adds that the house saves families nearly $10 million each year in food, transportation, and lodging costs.

The first family to move in is Emile Kami’s, whose son is recovering from a bone marrow transplant. Kami says the new space is providing comfort during a difficult time, stating, “Beautiful place to stay, and the welcome was wonderful. So great.”

Greider says the facility includes 18 rooms specifically for transplant families who need to avoid exposure to illness. “It has some of the amenities of a hotel, they have their own private room but we want it to feel warmer,” she states.

The new Ronald McDonald House sits within walking distance of the hospital, offering families much-needed convenience and support as their children undergo treatment.

WSB Radio’s Mary Ryan Howarth contributed to this story.