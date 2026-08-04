New rankings place Georgia 22nd among best states to live

Georgia ranks 22nd overall in the 2026 U.S. News & World Report Best States rankings.
The rankings evaluate states in several categories, including economy, infrastructure, education, healthcare, public safety and fiscal stability.
Georgia’s rankings include:
- Overall: #22
- Fiscal Stability: #10
- Economy: #20
- Infrastructure: #20
- Crime & Corrections: #20
- Natural Environment: #21
- Education: #26
- Opportunity: #31
- Healthcare: #35
Utah ranked first overall, followed by South Dakota and Minnesota. Louisiana ranked last overall.