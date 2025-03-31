New public forum aims to curb distracted driving in Georgia

CUMMING, GA — As April marks Distracted Driving Awareness Month, a new initiative is launching to help reduce crashes and improve road safety across Georgia.

The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is partnering with AAA to host a public forum in Cumming focused on the dangers of distracted driving. The event, set for Tuesday, will feature the latest research on distracted driving and offer practical strategies for prevention.

According to recent statistics, more than half of all car crashes in Georgia involve at least one distracted driver. AAA reports that distracted driving remains one of the leading causes of roadway accidents across the state.

The forum is part of a broader educational campaign aimed at informing drivers about the risks and encouraging safer habits behind the wheel.

Organizers say the event is open to the public and encourages participation from drivers of all ages who want to better understand how to stay focused and safe on the road.