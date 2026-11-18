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PAULDING COUNTY, GA — Paulding County leaders voted 5-2 to advance a plan that would add new restrictions on data center development, including how close the facilities can be built to residential areas.

Paulding County currently has a moratorium on new data center developments in place until January 2027.

But some residents say the proposed restrictions don’t go far enough.

“I’m sick and tired of hearing all of this about data centers. I’m totally against data centers being in Paulding County,” one man said.

One woman said the development of data centers is already impacting her neighborhood, even driving some longtime residents away.

“Three of my neighbors have already put their houses up for sale. People who have lived in this neighborhood since it was built. The only reason they’re putting their house up for sale is because they don’t want to live near data centers,” she said.

The full Paulding County Commission is scheduled to consider the proposal during its Dec. 8 meeting.