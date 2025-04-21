New parking rates to be implemented at Atlanta airport

Parking spots at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport are gold for those flying out of town for the holiday weekend
By Miles Montgomery and WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — For the first time in eight years, new changes are coming to the world’s busiest airport as officials are set to adjust airport parking rates.

Beginning on May 1, Hartsfield-Jackson International airport in Atlanta is set to implement new daily parking rates ranging from $10 - $36, depending on the location of where travelers park and service type.

“What you will see for instance in our south and north hourly, our new rates will be $10 per hour,” Atlanta airport official Tyronia Smith said.

Airport officials urge travelers to check the parking prices before heading to the airport.

