New lounge at Hartsfield Jackson features outdoor seating, showers and whiskey bar

The American Express Centurion Lounge

ATLANTA — A brand new lounge at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport opened on Wednesday.

The American Express Centurion Lounge, located in Concourse E near Gate E11, will feature a host of amenities and is nearly 26,000 square feet.

The lounge has various seating options, including outdoor seating with views of planes.

Additionally, the lounge has workstations, phone booths, showers, premium restrooms and high-speed Wi-Fi.

Food options come from a menu created by an Atlanta-based chef, along with a whiskey bar.

A food and beverage station at the lounge will feature gluten-free and vegan options, including protein bites, salads and more.

The design of the lounge is inspired by Atlanta’s reputation as “The City in the Forest’ and will feature art from local artists.

