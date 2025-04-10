New Georgia State Patrol post opens in Buckhead to boost public safety

BUCKHEAD, (ATLANTA) — Buckhead is now home to a new Georgia State Patrol facility aimed at enhancing security and strengthening law enforcement partnerships in the area. Officials unveiled Georgia State Patrol Post 83 this week a 1,700-square-foot facility located on the grounds of the Governor’s Mansion.

The new post will house 13 state troopers, with space to accommodate up to 35 personnel as needs grow. The facility will work in close coordination with the Atlanta Police Department (APD) to provide 24/7 security for Buckhead and the surrounding area.

“Public safety is priority number one for my administration, and this new post is another layer of support as we strive to make Atlanta one safe city,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens.

Mayor Dickens emphasized that the initiative is part of a broader commitment to ensuring safety throughout Atlanta. “All of us deserve to feel safe in our neighborhoods, in the city of Atlanta, in Buckhead, as well as throughout the whole state of Georgia,” he added.

State and city officials say Post 83 is part of an ongoing effort to strengthen cooperation between state and local law enforcement agencies and offer faster response times in key areas of the city.

The Buckhead facility is part of a joint effort by state and local leaders to strengthen public safety.