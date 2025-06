DECATUR, GA — There soon may be a new early learning center in Decatur.

The city planning commission recommended the development plan for the center following a traffic study.

The proposed early learning center would offer 12 classes for students from birth to Pre-K, as well as eight observation classrooms, 16 offices, a kitchen, media center, cafeteria, and two multipurpose rooms.

The project is planned to be built at the greenspace near the city schools of Decatur Wilson Center.