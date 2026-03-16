New development planned near Atlanta University Center

ATLANTA — Big changes are planned for a neighborhood near Mercedes-Benz Stadium as a new development project is proposed near the Atlanta University Center.

Major development projects have reshaped much of the area around Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but little of that growth has focused on the Vine City area near the Atlanta University Center.

Keith Mack is part of a group teaming with Invest Atlanta on a new development planned along MLK Drive.

“You have this land that has been under utilized, slighted in some cases that’s really ripe for a resurgence,” Mack said.

The project would include hundreds of units of housing, a technology hub, and a 100-room hotel.

Mack says the development will combine commercial space with new housing.

“Commercial use alongside the much needed housing, I think it’s a homerun in terms of development and activation,” Mack said.

Located about a half mile west of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the project will also include a technology hub designed to serve all four colleges in the Atlanta University Center, along with a grocery store and a parking deck.

Groundbreaking for the development is planned for early 2027.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story.