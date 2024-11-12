New community in Douglasville addresses serious shortage of affordable housing for seniors

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — There is a serious shortage of affordable housing for senior adults across metro Atlanta. But, administrators hope a new community that has opened in Douglasville will lead to options.

Angelo DePriest says she saw it first-hand. Her life’s work was in the medical field where she cared for many older patients who couldn’t make ends meet.

“It’s a whole lot harder now. Groceries are sky-high, medications. A lot of people can’t afford their medicine,” DePriest said.

But she says there’s a place where they can.

On Tuesday, the nonprofit National Church Residences officially opened a new senior housing community called Sweetwater Point in Douglasville. It’s part of a U.S. Housing and Urban Development program and the first HUD affordable housing community for seniors built in Georgia in more than a decade.

“There’s a severe shortage of affordable housing for older adults in the United States,” National Church Residences CEO Susan DiMickele said.

DiMickele says for every 100 seniors who need affordable housing, only half can find it.

The 96-unit, $20 million facility is filling up fast. Administrators say the affordable rents allow residents to retire with dignity.

But DePriest says she’s not exactly retired. Her work as a geriatric specialist will come in handy in the community.

“I get to be able to help the seniors here. We have a lady—several people actually—totally blind. So, I’ve adopted them.,” DePriest said.



