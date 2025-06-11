New area codes coming to southeastern Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. — A new area code is coming to southeastern Georgia.

The Georgia Public Service Commission has announced that area code 565 will be introduced in early 2028 to serve the same region currently covered by 912, including cities such as Savannah, Brunswick, Pooler, Statesboro, and Waycross.

Officials say the 912 area code is expected to run out of available phone numbers by the second quarter of 2028, prompting the need for an additional code. When that happens, new phone numbers issued in the region will receive the 565 area code, while existing numbers will remain unchanged.

“912 used to be half the state and it shrunk now so that it’s only probably a little less than 25% of the state geographically,” said Tom Krause, spokesperson for the Public Service Commission. “But now, it’s even going to have another partner on top of that.”

Krause explained that once the 912 numbers are exhausted mathematically, new numbers under the 565 area code will begin rolling out. The 565 overlay is expected to provide enough phone numbers to meet demand for the next 24 years.

The 565 area code will become Georgia’s 11th, joining others like 404, 706, 770, and 478. For those who like fun facts, 565 also spells “LOL” on a standard phone keypad.