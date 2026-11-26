Nearly a dozen people displaced, 1 injured after fire at Stone Mountain home

A plane crash on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, claimed three lives in Canadian County, Oklahoma, officials said.

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA — Nearly a dozen people are displaced and one person was injured after an overnight fire in Stone Mountain on Thursday.

DeKalb County firefighters say they saw smoke and flames were coming from the home along Garden Walk Drive off Mountain View Drive when they arrived.

Fire crews were able to knock down the flames.

One person had minor injuries and no firefighters were hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with WSB Radio News for updates.