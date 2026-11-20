Nearly 150 passengers and crew sickened by unknown illness aboard cruise ship

Nearly 150 people aboard a cruise ship scheduled to return to Florida have reported symptoms of an unknown gastrointestinal illness, according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The outbreak aboard the Caribbean Princess was first reported Sunday, Nov. 15, four days after the ship departed from Fort Lauderdale.

The CDC says 134 passengers and 14 crew members have reported symptoms, bringing the total number of people affected to 148.

The cause of the gastrointestinal illness has not been identified.

Passengers experiencing symptoms have been isolated, while crew members carry out additional cleaning and disinfection procedures aboard the ship.

The Caribbean Princess is scheduled to return to Fort Lauderdale on Monday, Nov. 23.