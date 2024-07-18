NBA Finals MVP, Marietta native Jaylen Brown lists his penthouse for $4.75M

BOSTON — Want to live like a NBA star? Recent NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown is giving you that chance.

The Boston Celtics star and Marietta native recently listed his Boston penthouse for sale, our sister station Boston 25 reports.

The price tag is $4.75 million, which is just a fraction of the $304 million contract Brown signed with the Celtics last year. Boston 25 got an inside look from the real estate company.

A Douglas Elliman real estate listing described the property as “a home for champions” with a spacious living area that is “big enough for very flexible living arrangements.”

Brown says he will also leave behind his framed jerseys and basketballs and autograph them for the buyer. Interested buyers should contact real estate agent George Sarkis.

Brown grew up in the Marietta area and graduated from Wheeler High School, where his team won the Georgia 6A state title during his senior season.

Brown would play one year at the University of California-Berkeley before Boston drafted him at No. 3 in the 2016 NBA Draft.

This year, Brown led the Celtics to their 18th NBA title and won the Most Valuable Player award.