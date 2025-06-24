Nation’s largest skilled trades conference underway at Georgia World Congress Center

ATLANTA — A national conference focused on skilled trades and career training is underway this week at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Hosted by SkillsUSA, the conference features competitions and hands-on training in fields ranging from welding and mechatronics to healthcare, culinary arts, 3D animation, and public safety.

“This is everything from 3D animation and design, to welding, to mechatronics, detailed mechanics, healthcare, culinary arts, law and public safety,” said Chelle Travis, executive director of SkillsUSA.

The event aims to prepare students with real-world job skills while helping them identify and pursue meaningful career paths.

“What we do with students is to really help them create their occupational identity; to find out what they want to do and have the opportunity to try on different occupations,” Travis added.

In addition to offering valuable training and career exploration opportunities, the event is also expected to generate more than $32 million in economic impact for the Atlanta area.

The SkillsUSA conference continues through Friday.

