National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day highlights testing, treatment, and prevention

Today marks National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, a time to raise awareness about the impact of HIV and AIDS on women and girls, and to promote efforts in testing, treatment, and prevention. The day focuses on educating the public and supporting those living with HIV while working to reduce the barriers many women and girls face in accessing care.

Recent 2024 figures show that nearly 269,000 women in the U.S. are living with the virus that causes AIDS, accounting for approximately 22-23% of the total number of people living with HIV in America. This statistic underscores the importance of continued education and action to address the unique challenges women face in managing the virus.

Each year, on March 10 and throughout the month of March, local, state, federal, and national organizations come together to highlight the disparities in HIV care for women and girls. This year’s theme, “Hope, Health, and Healing: Overcoming Barriers to HIV/AIDS Treatment for Women and Girls,” emphasizes the need to address the challenges that hinder access to HIV treatment, such as lack of insurance, geographical barriers, and stigma.

National Women and Girls HIV/AIDS Awareness Day serves as a reminder of the importance of continued awareness, education, and support for those at risk of and living with HIV.