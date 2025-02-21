NASCAR’s Ambetter Health 400 coming to Atlanta Motor Speedway

ATLANTA — The NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 is coming to Georgia for the third race of the season on Sunday.

William Byron hopes to continue his hot streak following his second consecutive Daytona 500 win last week.

Ryan Blaney is ranked in the No. 1 spot after finishing in second place in the season opener and placing seventh at Daytona Beach.

Ford has been named the official car and truck for the Ambetter Health 400 weekend, according to speedway motorsports officials.

Georgia native Chase Elliott is also hoping for a strong finish on Sunday.

Big Boi, one half of the iconic Atlanta hip-hop group Outkast, will serve as the honorary pace car official during the Ambetter Health 400 on Sunday.

The “ATLiens” rapper will guide the NASCAR Cup Series grid through the opening pace laps.

The NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400 is scheduled for 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. on Feb. 23.

For tickets to the Atlanta Motor Speedway, click here. For more information, click here.