Music icon Beyoncé adds fourth date to Atlanta for Cowboy Carter tour

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 25: Beyoncé performs during the halftime show for the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Atlanta truly influences everything.

Music icon Beyoncé has added a fourth date to Atlanta for her 2025 Cowboy Carter tour, a little over a week after adding a third tour date.

If you are a part of the beloved BeyHive and was unable to get a ticket for one of the previous three tour dates in Atlanta, you’re in luck.

Beyoncé has added July 14 as the fourth date of her stop in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

She previously announced the tour after her eighth album “Cowboy Carter” won Album of the Year at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

In winning album of the year with “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé became the first Black woman to win the top prize in the 21st century. The “Crazy in Love” singer is both the most awarded and nominated artist in Grammys history.

Presale tickets for BeyHive opens Wednesday at Noon on Ticketmaster.com. General on-sale tickets for the new show opens on Friday, Feb. 21, at Noon on Ticketmaster.com.

Beyoncé has sold more than 200 million records worldwide.

In addition to releasing eight solo albums, she has released a collaborative album with her husband and music icon Jay-Z called “Everything Is Love.”

She also released several albums with the group Destiny’s Child, several compilation albums and live albums. She released the Lion King: The Gift Soundtrack album in 2019, along with the live-action film The Lion King which she also starred in.

For more information, visit Beyoncé's website.