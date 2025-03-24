Mural honoring Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter on display at Atlanta airport

New mural of the Carters

ATLANTA — A new mural of former U.S. president Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn is unveiled at the world’s busiest airport

The mural was painted by artist Fabian Williams. It is located above the north terminal baggage claim at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were married for 77 years, the longest married presidential couple in American history.

Jimmy Carter, a Plains, Ga. native, was the 39th president of the United States. He served from 1977 to 1981. Jimmy Carter died in December of 2024, just months after his 100th birthday. Rosalynn died in November of 2023.

In 2002, he received the Nobel Peace Prize “for his decades of untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts,” according to the Nobel Foundation.

He wrote dozens of books and won three Grammy awards for audio productions of his work.