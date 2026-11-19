Mother of teen fatally shot by Henry County police plans announcement with attorneys

Tyrie Howse, shot and killed by police in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, GA — The mother of a 16-year-old honor roll student who was fatally shot by a Henry County police officer earlier this month is preparing to speak publicly alongside her attorneys.

Taneshia Puckett, the mother of Tyrie Howse, is scheduled to make an announcement Thursday afternoon with her civil attorneys, weeks after her son’s death.

Howse was a student at Woodland High School, where he made the honor roll and hoped to become a pediatric nurse.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the shooting happened around 6:33 p.m. on Nov. 3 outside a Krispy Kreme on Highway 138 in Stockbridge.

Investigators say a Henry County police officer approached Howse and a 17-year-old boy, directing the older teen to remove his hands from his pockets.

The GBI says the 17-year-old handed a gun to Howse, who then ran from the officer. Investigators say Howse was shot after failing to comply with commands to drop the weapon.

Attorneys representing Howse’s mother say witnesses contend the teenager was shot in the back.

Henry County police have not released body camera footage of the fatal encounter.

Online, friends have shared memories of Howse, describing him as someone who regularly checked on others, stood up for a friend who was being bullied and was known for his big smile and braces.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Veronica Waters contributed to this story.