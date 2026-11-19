HENRY COUNTY, GA — The mother of a 16-year-old honor roll student who was fatally shot by a Henry County police officer earlier this month is demanding accountability and answers alongside her attorneys.

Taneshia Puckett, the mother of Tyrie Howse, spoke out on Thursday, just weeks after her son’s death.

Puckett says it was all taken away as she drove to pick up 16-year-old Tyrie from a Krispy Kreme. She weeps over his last words to her.

“He said I love you mom and I’m going to meet you at the Krispy Kreme,” she recalled. “But when I got there, my child was gone. My child was gone.”

Howse was a student at Woodland High School, where he made the honor roll and hoped to become a pediatric nurse.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the shooting happened around 6:33 p.m. on Nov. 3 outside a Krispy Kreme on Highway 138 in Stockbridge.

Investigators say a Henry County police officer approached Howse and a 17-year-old boy, directing the older teen to remove his hands from his pockets.

The GBI says the 17-year-old handed a gun to Howse, who then ran from the officer. Investigators say Howse was shot after failing to comply with commands to drop the weapon.

Attorneys representing Howse’s mother say witnesses contend the teenager was shot in the back.

“We can say the day that Tyrie was shot in the back of the head, it appears that he was running from law enforcement,” Attorney Harry Daniels said.

Henry County police have not released body camera footage of the fatal encounter.

Online, friends have shared memories of Howse, describing him as someone who regularly checked on others, stood up for a friend who was being bullied and was known for his big smile and braces.

WSB Radio’s Miles Montgomery, Ashley Simmons, and Veronica Waters contributed to this story.