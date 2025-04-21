Most homeowners turn to social media for DIY repairs, survey finds

A new survey finds most homeowners now turn to social media when something breaks around the house before calling a professional.

According to the survey, 77% of homeowners say the first thing they do when a repair is needed is search Google or YouTube for how-to videos. Dave Baker, host of WSB’s Home Fix It Show, says that’s a smart move; to a point.

“At least they know what’s wrong with their appliance or their house, and they’ll know more about it. Education is everything when it comes to home repairs,” Baker said.

Three in four homeowners say they try fixing the problem themselves before calling an expert. However, Baker warns that not all repairs are safe to attempt without professional help. “It’s the bigger stuff; water heaters, heating and air, things of that nature where I would definitely call people,” he added.

While DIY efforts help homeowners save an average of more than $2,100 over time, they don’t always go smoothly. About 17% of homeowners admit their DIY attempts ended up damaging their home or appliance, leading to nearly $600 in extra repair costs on average.

The survey also found that when looking up repairs, 92% of homeowners prefer watching video tutorials rather than reading written instructions.

Despite the risks, the survey shows that social media has become a common tool for homeowners looking to handle repairs themselves with many turning to online videos before calling a professional.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story