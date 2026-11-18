ATLANTA — A Morehouse College student has been arrested following an allegation of rape that reportedly occurred off campus.

Morehouse College President F. DuBois Bowman confirmed that campus police made the arrest Friday.

The student has not been publicly identified, and officials have not released details about when or where the alleged assault occurred.

In a letter to the Morehouse community, Bowman said he was deeply troubled by the allegations and emphasized that sexual violence and harassment have no place at the college.

The college has not provided further details about the student or the circumstances surrounding the arrest.