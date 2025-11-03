More than 60 Georgia colleges waive application fees for high school seniors this month

ATLANTA — November is “Apply to College Month” in Georgia, and high school seniors can take advantage of a major opportunity applying to dozens of in-state colleges and universities for free.

More than 60 colleges and universities across Georgia are waiving their application fees through November 30. Those fees typically range from $50 to $100 per school, which can quickly add up for families.

Chris Green, president of the Georgia Student Finance Commission, says the initiative aims to make higher education more accessible and affordable.

“The goal is to make college more accessible and affordable for Georgia students,” Green said. “Those college application fees can add up quickly, and this effort helps families save money while exploring more options for students.”

There’s no limit to how many schools seniors can apply to, and no cap on the number of fee waivers they can use.

Green says encouraging students to think ahead about their futures is key to maintaining Georgia’s strong workforce. “For us to continue to remain the top state for talent, going on to some form of postsecondary education is absolutely critical,” he said.

The program follows the recent rollout of Georgia MATCH letters, which notified more than 136,000 seniors about which in-state schools they qualify to attend based on their academic performance.

Green says parents and students are embracing the initiative as a chance to have meaningful conversations about life after graduation.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story