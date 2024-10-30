More than 45% of Georgia voters have already cast ballots in lead up to 2024 election

ATLANTA — Close to half of Georgia’s registered voters have already cast their ballots and election day is still six days away.

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and members of the Elections Division are expected to hold a morning briefing on voter turnout during early voting on Wednesday morning as the state continues to see record levels of voter turnout.

According to data from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, 45.3% of the state’s registered voters have come out to vote, both in person and by mail-in ballot.

So far, the state’s official Election Data hub shows 3.27 million have voted out of the state’s 7.22 million active voters.

More than 200,000 absentee ballots have been returned so far, and 199,139 have been accepted.

Likewise, more than three million in-person votes have been cast in Georgia during the early voting period, which ends Friday.

In an afternoon announcement on Tuesday, marking the 16th day of early voting, the Sec. of State’s Office said Georgians again “shattered” previous vote performances, keeping up a trend in the state since voting opened on Oct. 15.

Year-by-year, officials said the 3,271,762 votes in 2024 were higher than in the past three election cycles, going back to 2018.

“On day sixteen of Early Voting in previous years, 1,352,090 (2018), 2,148,392 (2020), and 1,765,317 (2022) voters had turned out for in-person Early Voting,” according to election officials.

Of the 3.27 million votes already cast, 1.17 million were in just five central counties from the metro Atlanta area: Clayton, Cobb, DeKalb, Fulton and Gwinnett counties, according to the state’s election data hub. The same counties also have a total of 2.54 million active voters.

The briefing from Raffensperger and other state elections officials is expected to start at 10 a.m. at the Georgia Capitol.