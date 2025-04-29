More than 180K people living with Alzheimer’s Disease in Georgia, report finds

Alzheimer's treatment FILE PHOTO: The FDA has approved a new Alzheimer's treatment. (LIGHTFIELD STUDIOS - stock.adobe)
By WSB Radio News Staff and Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — A new report by the Alzheimer’s Association finds a record high number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Officials say more than 7 million Americans are living with the disease.

That includes more than 180,000 people living with Alzheimer’s Disease in Georgia, according to Clay Jacobs with the Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

“We also saw an increase in caregivers. More than 384,000 Georgians are providing direct care,” Jacobs said.

The Alzheimer’s Association’s 2025 disease report also found nearly four out of five Americans would want to find out if they have it before developing symptoms.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirKISS 104.1 FM - Atlanta's R&B Logo
    View All
    1-404-897-7500

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kiss104fm.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!