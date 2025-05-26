More parks, more play: Atlanta moves up in national park rankings

ATLANTA — Just in time for summer, Atlanta is being recognized as one of the top cities in the country for public parks.

The Trust for Public Land has moved Atlanta up to No. 21 in its annual ParkScore Index, which ranks major U.S. cities based on park access, investment, land, and amenities.

State Director George Dusenbury says one major reason for the improvement is a partnership between Atlanta Public Schools and the city. “This opened up a lot of playgrounds and fields that APS has to the general public,” Dusenbury said.

The city has also expanded park features, adding splash pads, dog parks, and even more restrooms, an often overlooked amenity that makes a big difference for families. “Bathrooms are a huge thing across the board, especially when you have kids,” Dusenbury noted.

Currently, 82% of Atlanta residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, a milestone the city continues to build on through investments and community partnerships.