More overnight closures coming to I-285 after bridge issue caused hours of delays

The bridge over the Chattahoochee River heading south on Interstate 285

COBB COUNTY, GA — Drivers traveling along I-285 in Cobb County should prepare for another round of overnight lane closures as crews continue emergency bridge repairs ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The first round of repairs wrapped up Tuesday morning after the Georgia Department of Transportation closed the two left lanes of I-285 southbound between South Cobb Drive and Bolton Road at 8 p.m. Monday.

Weather permitting, crews will close the two right lanes along the same stretch of the interstate beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday. The closures will remain in place until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews are repairing a bridge joint that separated Saturday evening along I-285 southbound over the Chattahoochee River, causing hourslong traffic delays.

Smyrna police initially shared photos online showing a large gap in the pavement.

Alexia Guegen was among the drivers stuck in traffic over the weekend.

“I think we were sitting still for about two and a half, maybe three hours,” Guegen said.

She said some drivers eventually stepped out of their vehicles as traffic remained at a standstill.

“After about 30 to 45 minutes, people started coming out of their cars; we were just trying to figure out what’s going on,” Guegen said.

GDOT crews are using concrete to repair the bridge joint. The repairs are expected to last longer than the asphalt applied during the temporary repairs over the weekend.

Officials say inspectors found no structural issues with the bridge and that it remains safe for drivers.

The emergency maintenance work is intended to improve ride quality and avoid the need for additional lane closures for temporary repairs during the upcoming holidays.

Stay with 95.5 WSB for the latest traffic updates, potential delays and alternate routes as repairs resume Tuesday night.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons & Michelle Wright contributed to this story.