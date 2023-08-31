More changes coming to Hartsfield Jackson International

ATLANTA – There are more changes coming to the world’s busiest airport.

Hartsfield Jackson International has announced its south economy lot will be closed for construction, starting October 23.

A new parking deck will be built there next to the domestic terminal. The new deck is slated for completion in the fall of 2026.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports the parking construction work is being done in phases, and the new deck construction will start after “structural rehabilitation work on the Terminal North parking deck is completed and those spaces at Terminal North reopen.”

The AJC’s Kelly Yamanouchi writes that Hartsfield-Jackson is planning a “robust outreach effort” with updates, parking options and traffic changes to address potential challenges.

“The parking deck refurbishment work has taken about 2,500 parking spaces out of commission at a time, along with lane closures and detours,” Yamanouchi adds. “It has caused heavy traffic at the terminal during busy periods, detours for motorists and hassles trying to find parking.”

In the meantime, airport officials are encouraging travelers to utilize other parking options.

Other parking options include ATL west remote parking deck, the north economy lot, various park and ride lots, and MARTA.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution contributed to this story.