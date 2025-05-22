MomoCon kicks off at Georgia World Congress Center this weekend

ATLANTA — One of the Southeast’s largest pop culture conventions, MomoCon, officially kicks off today at the Georgia World Congress Center, bringing together fans of cosplay, animation, gaming, and music for a four-day celebration.

Organizers say more than 60,000 attendees are expected to pour into downtown Atlanta over the weekend, with the event running through Sunday.

The Atlanta Convention & Visitors Bureau estimates MomoCon’s economic impact at over $42 million, a significant boost for local hotels, restaurants, and transportation services.

This year’s event marks the 20th anniversary of MomoCon in Atlanta.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story